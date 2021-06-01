Man (22) left unconscious after being assaulted and robbed in Derry weekend attack

A 22-year-old man was left unconscious after being assaulted and robbed in Derry at the weekend.

Police are appealing for information following a report of a robbery in the Glen Road Green area of the city on Saturday, May 29

It is believed that two people were involved in the assault where the man was left unconscious and they also made off with his phone, a sum of money and clothing.

The PSNI have appealed for anyone who has information, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1003 of 31/05/21.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org