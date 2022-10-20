Man (23) arrested after two teenagers assaulted in Bangor during summer in racially-motivated attack

A man has been arrested following a racially-motivated assault on two teenagers in Bangor.

The incident happened in the Castle Park area of the town during the summer, with the teenage boy and girl assaulted with a weapon whilst in the park by a man.

The victims had to be hospitalised as a result of their injuries.

Police confirmed a 23-year-old man has been arrested.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Westbury said: "Police received a report that a teenage boy and girl had been assaulted with a weapon whilst in the park by a man on Friday, August 26, at around 5.30pm.

"Both the teenagers were taken to hospital for treatment to head injuries.

"We arrested a 23-year-old man yesterday, Wednesday, October 19, on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has since been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries."

Detective Sergeant Westbury continued: "Our investigation into this unprovoked attack is ongoing and we are still appealing to the public to contact us with any information that may help.

“If you were in the area on that Friday afternoon and noticed anything suspicious please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1488 26/08/22."