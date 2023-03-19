Man (23) arrested over ‘claim of responsibility’ after attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell released

DCI John Caldwell who was shot last month in Omagh

A 23-year old man who was arrested in connection with a ‘claim of responsibility’ of the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has been released.

The man was arrested on Saturday under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following a search of a property in Derry.

He was later taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, but has since been released following questioning.

DCI Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition after being shot multiple times at while loading footballs into his car at a leisure centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone, last month.

The shooting has been attributed to the organisation calling itself the New IRA.

Independent charity Crimestoppers are currently offering a £150,000 reward for information which will lead to conviction of those responsible.

A police spokesperson said the investigation is continuing.