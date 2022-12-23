Man (23) charged following north Belfast burglary incident

A 23-year-old man has been charged with robbery and attempted burglary following an incident in the Fortwilliam Park area of north Belfast on Wednesday.

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on January 19, 2023.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The incident, which police said involved a “serious assault”, was reported just after 11.10pm.

In an update on Friday police also confirmed a 48-year-old man who was arrested following the incident remains in a critical condition in hospital.