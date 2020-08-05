Man (23) charged with murder of Patrycja Wyrebek in Newry

A 23-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Patrycja Wyrebek in Newry.

Ms Wyrebek, who was 20, was found dead by officers at her home in Drumalane Park on Sunday.

A 23-year-old man, who was arrested on Sunday, has now been charged with her murder and is due to appear at Newry Magistrates' Court on Thursday via video link.

It was reported that the male was seen running through a number of gardens in the area before being tasered by police.

Friends of Ms Wyrebek, who was from Poland, have raised more than £2,000 to help her family fly to Northern Ireland.

A vigil was held in Drumalane estate on Monday night.