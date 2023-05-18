Man (24) arrested following ‘linked reports’ of hijacking, drug possession and burglary across Co Down

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of various offences including hijacking, burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

It follows a series of linked reports across Co Down.

Searches were carried out at a property in the Clanmorris Close area of Bangor on Wednesday evening, May 17.

The arrest relates to reports of a vehicle hijacking in the Ann Street area of Newtownards on Friday, a suspicious vehicle in the Millisle Road area of Donaghadee, an armed robbery in the Thorndale Road South area of Carryduff and an attempted vehicle hijacking reported in the Toscana Park area of Bangor on Monday, May 15.

The man was arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted hijacking, hijacking, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He was also arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, making off without paying and possession of a Class B and Class C controlled drug.

A police spokesperson confirmed he has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information that could help is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2439 of 12/05/23,” they added.

“A report can also be submitted a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”