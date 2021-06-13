Man (24) arrested following Lurgan petrol bomb incident

Detectives investigating an incident in Lurgan earlier today (Sunday 13 June) have made an arrest. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye.

Detectives investigating an incident in Lurgan earlier today have made an arrest. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye.

A 24-year old man has been arrested after reports of a petrol bomb being thrown towards an address in Lurgan on Sunday.

The incident happened shortly after 5.45am, with the petrol bomb being thrown at a house on William Street in the Co Armagh town.

Police said the property suffered scorch damage to the front door, but there were no reports of any injuries to those inside.

PSNI Detective Inspector Simpson appealed for anyone with information to come forward to police.

Detectives investigating an incident in Lurgan earlier today (Sunday 13 June) have made an arrest. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye.

"An investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened, and our officers have been in the area this morning conducting enquiries,” he said.

"A man, aged 24 years old, has been arrested on suspicion of offences, including arson endangering life with intent, and he remains in custody at this time.

"As we continue with our enquiries, I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and who noticed any suspicious activity at around 5:45am to call us on 101, and quote reference number 664 of 13/06/21.

"A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”