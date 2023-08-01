Man (24) arrested following series of burglaries in Co Antrim

A 24-year old man has been arrested following a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Larne area of Co Antrim.

The man was arrested on Monday evening on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, attempted burglary and interference with vehicles and theft.

He has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 823 of 30/07/23.”