Man (24) arrested on suspicion of burglary at east Belfast home

Police in east Belfast have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of burglary in the Beersbridge Road area.

The burglary took place in the early hours of Friday morning, February 3.

Just before 6.20am police received a 999 call from a resident reporting that someone was attempting to break into their home.

Inspector Peter Cunningham said: “Local officers were deployed and on the scene within minutes, arresting the man on suspicion of burglary.

"He is currently helping with ongoing enquiries.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning in the Beersbridge road area to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 214 of 3/02/2023.”