A 24-year old man has been charged following an assault which resulted in a man being airlifted to hospital.

The incident occurred Newry’s Parkhead Crescent on Wednesday morning.

He remains in a stable condition in hospital.

The 24-year old is due to appear before Newry Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 29th June.

A police spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service”.