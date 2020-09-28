Man (24) charged with assault after Broughshane altercation

Police are investigating two unrelated incidents in Whinsmoor Park, Co Antrim (PA)

A 24-year-old man has been charged with assault after an altercation in Broughshane, Co Antrim, on Saturday.

It's after an incident at Whinsmoor Park in the town at around 7.45pm.

The man, who was charged with common assault, two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class B Controlled drug, is expected to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile, four men aged 58, 56, 40 and 31 also arrested in a separate incident at Whinsmoor Park at around 11.40pm have all been released on police bail pending further enquiries.