Man (25) arrested after £10k Co Down drug seizure

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after drugs with an estimated value of £10,000 were seized during the search of a property in Co Down on Friday.

The man was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences including supply and possession after the search of the house in Holywood, where suspected herbal cannabis, cash and related paraphernalia were seized.

He remains in custody.

Superintendent Brian Kee said: "This arrest and seizure demonstrate our ongoing commitment to removing and disrupting the illegal supply of drugs in Northern Ireland. We know that drugs can ruin lives and line the pockets of organised criminals, and we are determined to disrupt these criminal gangs.

"We are committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those in our community who are involved in the drugs trade and anyone involved in the drugs trade, or anyone tempted to become involved should be under no illusion - we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts. "I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."