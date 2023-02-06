Man (25) arrested in south Belfast after quantity of suspected Pregbalin tablets found

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after police seized a quantity of suspected Class C drugs and cash during a search in the Oxford Street area of Belfast.

At around 12.40am on Monday morning, officers stopped a man on a pushbike in region and found the quantity of drugs and money.

A follow-up search of a property in the Ormeau Road area resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected Pregabalin tablets.

Pregbalin is a prescription-only medicine used to treat epilepsy, neuropathic pain and anxiety. It can produce feelings of euphoria, relaxation and calmness.

It is highly addictive and substantial misuse of the drug has been reported in Northern Ireland.

In 2021, Pregabalin, also known as Lyrica was removed from the Northern Ireland Formulary and it was revealed that it has been linked to 186 deaths here in just seven years.

The man in question was arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences and remains in custody assisting with enquiries.

The PSNI’s Inspector Pete Cunningham said: "Drugs have no place in our city. Drugs ruin lives, and those involved can expect to feel the full force of the law. If you have information about drugs, or any other criminal activity in your neighbourhood, let us know. The number to call is 101."