Man (25) charged after male struck on head with bottle in west Belfast

A man will appear in court in connection with an incident where a male was struck over the head with a bottle in west Belfast.

The incident occurred around 6.30am on Saturday in the Norglen Parade area. It was reported that one man was armed with a knife.

A 25-year-old male has now been charged with assault on police, common assault, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, resisting police, and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

An 18-year-old woman, who was also arrested in relation to the incident, was issued with a Community Resolution Order.