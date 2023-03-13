Man (25) charged after woman seriously injured during south Belfast attack

The scene at Ravenhill Reach Court on Sunday

A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault on a woman in south Belfast.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were also injured during the attack which took place at a property in the Ravenhill Reach Court area on Sunday morning.

The 25-year-old suspect has been charged with a number of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McCartan previously said: “Officers responded to the report, which was received just after 12.25am, and attended a property in the Ravenhill Reach Court area.

“At this stage, we believe that an altercation took place within the property.

"As a result of this, a woman, aged in her thirties, sustained serious injuries.

"Two men, aged in their twenties and forties, sustained injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.