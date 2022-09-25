Man (25) charged with attempted murder after PSNI vehicles rammed by tractor

A PSNI vehicle which was damaged by a suspect trying to escape on a tractor (Photo credit: PSNI)

A 25-year-old man has been charged on two counts of attempted murder after three PSNI vehicles were badly damaged by a suspect trying to escape on a tractor.

The incident occurred in Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone, during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The PSNI confirmed the man faces 14 charges in total including three of criminal damage, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, driving while disqualified and other motoring-related offences.

He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on Monday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

During the incident, the PSNI were investigating a report of a drink driver in Fivemiletown and attended an address in the Tattenabuddagh Lane area just after midnight as part of their enquiries.

While at the address, a man had tried to evade police in a tractor. He rammed three police vehicles causing extensive damage to all three vehicles.

The officers who attended the incident narrowly escaped injury.