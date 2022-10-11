Man (25) charged with driving offences after police car rammed in Derry

Police released an image of the damaged vehicle (Photo Credit: PSNI)

A 25-year-old man has been charged with several driving offences, including dangerous driving and using a motor vehicle without insurance after a police car was rammed in Londonderry.

It happened on Skeoge Link Road in the Galliagh area of the city on Monday afternoon involving a black Audi which rammed the police vehicle causing substantial damage to the side.

It’s believed the same vehicle was involved in another collision in the area with a car carrying a woman and a child who were left shaken.

The man is expected to appear in Londonderry Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service