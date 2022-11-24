Man (25) charged with drug offences following Fermanagh seizure worth £35,000

A 25-year old man has been charged with a number of drug-related offences, following the seizure of suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £35,000 in Enniskillen.

On Wednesday, police announced they had arrested the man following searches of a number of properties in the area.

He has now been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, being concerned in the supply in a Class B drug, possessing criminal property, attempt to possess a Class B controlled drug and attempt to possess a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

The 29-year-old was due to appear before Strabane Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.