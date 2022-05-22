Man (25) charged with murder of Gilford stab victim Eamonn O’Hanlon (36)

Eamonn Darren O'Hanlon, from north Belfast, who was stabbed on Hill Street in the early hours of Saturday. Pic: Pacemaker

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of north Belfast native Eamonn O’Hanlon (36) in Gilford on Saturday.

The man has also been charged on Sunday with possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and is due to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Mr O’Hanlon was murdered outside a house in the Co Down village where he had been living for a number of years.

Sunday Life revealed that Mr O’Hanlon was an arsonist who had only just been released from prison after trying to burn down his partner’s flat while she was inside it.

Police and forensic officers were still at the scene on Hill Street on Saturday, with four men initially arrested and questioned in connection with the killing. The three other men have since been released.

The DUP’s Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said the Gilford community was “in shock”.

“Our prayers this morning are with the family of the deceased. A death of a loved one is never easy but in such circumstances it is even more difficult to comprehend,” she added.

“It is important for everyone to give time and space to the PSNI to conduct their investigations.

“Our thanks must also go to the emergency services who attended to the scene.

“If anyone has any information, please come forward and report it to the police.”