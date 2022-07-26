Man (25) released on police bail following Belfast arrest on suspicion of sexual activity with a child

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a sexual activity with a child.

A man who had been arrested in Belfast on suspicion of engaging in sexual activity with a child has since been released on police bail, the PSNI has confirmed.

The 25-year-old suspect was initially detained by officers from the PSNI’s Child Sexual Exploitation Team on Tuesday.

In an updated statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The 25-year-old male arrested on suspicion of sexual activity by an adult with a child in Belfast yesterday, Tuesday 26th July, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”