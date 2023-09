A man who absconded from police in west Belfast on Saturday has been arrested.

The 26-year-old had absconded in the Falls Road area.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “He was arrested this morning, Sunday, September 10, at an address in west Belfast on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary, theft, assault on police and obstructing police.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”