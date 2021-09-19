Man (26) arrested after armed robbery at Limavady shop

A 26-year-old man has been arrested following an armed robbery at a shop in Limavady on Saturday.

Police said the man entered the shop on Anderson Avenue before 6.25pm.

They said he was armed with a knife and made off with a sum of money. No one was injured during the incident.

The PSNI said they are seeking to speak to two individuals who are reported to have ran off after the man as he left the shop.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Higgins said: “Shortly before 6:25pm, it was reported that a male entered a shop in the area armed with a knife.

“The male then made off with a sum of money following the incident. It is believed that two men made off after the male from the shop and we would like to speak with them as part of our ongoing enquiries. No one was injured during the incident.

“The male was then arrested on suspicion of robbery and possessing an article or blade in a public place. He is currently in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1570 18/09/21.

“A report can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”