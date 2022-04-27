Man (26) arrested after east Belfast stabbing victim taken to hospital

A 26-year-old man in east Belfast has been arrested after another man was stabbed and subsequently taken to hospital during a fight in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “A report was received around 2.15am of two males fighting in the Grovefield Street area. It was reported that one of them was armed with a knife.

“Officers attended and two men were located a short distance away.

“The injured party, who is aged in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

“A man, aged 26, was arrested in relation to the incident and remains in custody, assisting with enquiries.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 96 of 27/04/22.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.