Man (26) charged after absconding from police in west Belfast

A man who absconded from police in west Belfast on Saturday has been apprehended and charged.

The 26-year-old had absconded in the Falls Road area.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police in west Belfast have charged a 26-year-old man who absconded from officers in the Falls Road area of west Belfast yesterday afternoon, Saturday, September 9, with criminal damage, theft, assault on police and obstructing police.

"He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday, October 6. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Earlier on Sunday, the PSNI said the male was arrested at an address in west Belfast.