Man (26) charged after screwdriver stabbing in north Belfast

Police in north Belfast have charged a 26-year-old man with a number of offences following the report of an assault on a man last week.

The victim was taken to hospital after he was stabbed with a screwdriver in the Skegoneil Avenue area on Friday, April 21.

He was later taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

The man police have arrested today has been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and threats to damage property.

He is due before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, (Friday, April 28) at 10am.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).