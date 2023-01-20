Man (26) charged following Abbey Centre jewellery shop robbery

A 26-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after a jewellery shop was robbed in Newtownabbey.

The incident took place on Tuesday, January 10 in Abbey Centre shopping centre. A member of staff in the shop was injured during the robbery.

The charges include robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A police spokesperson confirmed the man is is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday 20th January.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.