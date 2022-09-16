Man (26) charged following stabbing incident in south Belfast

Police have charged a 26-year-old man with committing grievous bodily harm (GBH) following a stabbing incident in south Belfast.

The man has also been charged with possession of offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He will appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, September 17.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The 26-year-old man was arrested following a stabbing incident at a property in Curzon Street following reports of a dispute between residents.

Police confirmed a man was stabbed in the hand “while attempting to fend off an attack” and was later taken to hospital for treatment.

The 26-year old was then arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and threats to kill.

A police spokesperson said: “Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything, or has any information which could assist our investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1693 15/09/22.”

Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/”