Man (26) charged in connection with spate of burglaries in east Belfast

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a spate of burglaries in east Belfast.

The suspect has been charged with burglary with intent to steal after two properties were broken into in the Dromore Street area on Tuesday.

He has also been charged with a catalogue of offences including possessing an article with a blade in a public place in connection to a break-in in the Loopland Gardens area on Wednesday.

A vehicle was stolen from a nearby address on the same date.

The list of 21 charges includes fraud by false representation which relates to previously thefts in the east of the city.

The suspect is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.