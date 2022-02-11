Man (27) arrested by police over Newry shooting

Police recovered an Audi close to the border on Tuesday and are appealing for information. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested by police after another man was shot by three masked gunmen in Newry on Tuesday.

Police said the man was arrested on on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

They said he remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

The shooting happened at the Carnbane industrial estate at around 11.55am, with the victim taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said the man had been returning to his vehicle after visiting a business premises in the estate when the attack happened.

The PSNI said a Silver Audi S4 in which the gunmen were travelling in is of key interest in their investigation.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “The investigation is ongoing and detectives continue to appeal to anyone with any information or dashcam footage in relation to the attack, to contact them at Ardmore Station on 101, quoting reference number 679 08/02/22.

“Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”