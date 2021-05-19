Man (27) arrested in connection with missing north Belfast boys Patrick and Fabricio Hovarth

Brothers Fabricio (8) and Patrick Hovarth (5) who are missing from their home in Belfast

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to two missing young north Belfast boys.

The PSNI said it had charged the male with two counts of keeping a child away from the responsible person.

He is due to appear in Laganside Magistrates court on Thursday and as is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Five-year-old Patrick Hovarth and his brother, Fabricio, who is eight, from north Belfast, were last seen last Friday around 6pm.

The pair are still missing.

They were getting into a black Ford car in the Limestone Road area, police say.

Earlier this week the PSNI said the brothers may be with a relative in Northern Ireland but may have crossed into the Republic of Ireland.

On Tuesday, Detective Inspector Carol Dane said: “Both boys were last seen getting into a black coloured Ford car at around 6pm on Friday, May 14 in the Limestone road area of Belfast.

“At that time, the younger brother, Patrick, was wearing light-coloured bottoms and top with black shoes. Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top. The brothers both have dark coloured hair.

“We still believe they may be in the company of a friend or relative in Northern Ireland or they may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland. I would appeal to any person who is with them to get in touch with us as soon as possible on 101, quoting the reference number 2275 of 14/5/21.

“If any members of the public have any information about the boys or have seen them since Friday evening, please contact police immediately.”