Man (27) charged over Co Down crash which left passenger in hospital

One man remains in hospital in a serious condition

Police investigating a serious one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Newry Road, Kilkeel on Saturday morning, July 29 have charged a man to court.

The incident occurred in the Newry Road area of Kilkeel around 9.30am on Saturday, July 29.

Officers attended, along with other emergency services colleagues, and two men were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

The 27-year-old has been charged with causing death or grievous bodily injury by careless driving without due care and attention, possession of a Class B controlled drug, using a motor vehicle without insurance, no vehicle test certificate and no driving licence.

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court this morning, Monday July 31.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.