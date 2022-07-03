Man (27) charged over two stabbings in Belfast city centre

Two men where stabbed in Belfast city centre

A 27-year-old man has been charged after two people were stabbed in Belfast city centre during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The man has been charged with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 4.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges come after Police were flagged down by a member of the public shortly after 1.15am on Bedford Street.

Police then found a male with several stab wounds to his head and chest. He was brought to hospital by the ambulance service.

Officers then received reports that a man with a knife made off in the direction of Amelia Street where he stabbed a second man.

Emergencies services attended and the second man received treatment from an ambulance crew for a wound to his upper chest.