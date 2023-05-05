Man (27) charged with acquiring explosives in east Belfast

A 27-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully acquiring explosives and carrying an imitation firearm in a public place.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on 31st May.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The charges from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch relate to a report that an imitation firearm and a quantity of ammunition were found in the east Belfast area on 18th January.