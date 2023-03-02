Man (27) charged with kidnapping following Co Down following house fight

A 27-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including kidnapping following an altercation at a house in Co Down.

The incident occurred in the Rogers Place area of Castlereagh on Wednesday afternoon when officers received reports of an ongoing fight at the property involving a number of men.

When officers arrived at the scene, police found two men with injuries consistent with serious assault.

The 27-year-old man was then arrested at the scene under suspicion of a number of offences including kidnapping, grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and false imprisonment.

He is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court today (Thursday).

A police spokesperson added: “As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

A 26 year old who was also arrested has since been released on police bail.