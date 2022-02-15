Man (27) released on bail after Newry shooting

Police recovered a car close to the border on Tuesday following the incident. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

A 27-year-old man arrested by police investigating the shooting of a man in Newry last week has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The 27-year-old had been arrested on Monday following the incident at Carnbane Industrial Estate in which another man was shot by three masked gunmen.

It happened shortly before midday and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 39-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the incident has also been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police had appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.