Man (27) stopped by police in Belfast was carrying herbal cannabis in a suitcase

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences after being stopped by police while carrying suspected herbal cannabis in a suitcase.

The man was stopped by police in south Belfast shortly after 10.30am on Thursday and produced a number of identity documents under a number of aliases.

Inspector James Murphy said: "Officers noticed a male who was struggling to pull a brand new suitcase along the pavement. The officers stopped to speak with the man, who produced a number of identity documents under a number of aliases. On further enquiry, approximately 9kg of suspected herbal cannabis worth an estimated £90,000 was located in the suitcase and seized.

"The male has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and is currently helping with further enquiries. This arrest and seizure is further evidence of our ongoing commitment to removing and disrupting the illegal supply of drugs in the Belfast area."

