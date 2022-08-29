Man (27) to appear in court after alleged arson attack in Co Down

A 27-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including arson.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Public Protection Branch have charged him with attempted arson endangering life, common assault, criminal damage and a number of driving offences.

He also faces charges of theft, possessing a Class A controlled drug, possessing a Class B controlled drug and possessing a blade or point in a public place.

The charges follow the report of an incident in Downpatrick on Sunday, August 28.

The man is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 30.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.