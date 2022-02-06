Man (28) arrested following Ballyclare vehicle hijacking

A 28-year-old man has been arrested following a vehicle hijacking in Ballyclare on Saturday.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 5.25pm in The Square area of the Co Antrim town.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: "It was reported that a man approached the male driver of a van and threatened him, before driving off in the direction of Doagh.

"The vehicle was located a short time later and the man was arrested for a number of offences, including hijacking, driving while disqualified, driving with excess alcohol in breath and theft. He remains in police custody at this time.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1261 05/02/22.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”