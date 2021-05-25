Man (28) arrested in Derry following police search as drugs and cash seized

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in Londonderry on Tuesday, following the search of a property in the city.

The search was carried out by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch.

The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs and criminal property related offences.

He remains in custody at this time.

Police said a quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs and a quantity of cash was also seized during the search.