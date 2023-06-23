Man (28) arrested in North Antrim UDA drugs investigation

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in the Ballymoney area on suspicion of multiple drug-related offences following a police investigation into the North Antrim UDA.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) carried out a search of a property in the Dervock area, close to the Co Antrim town, this morning.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the loyalist paramilitary group.

PSNI Detective Inspector Phelan said: “As a result of the search, a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property. He remains in custody at this time.

“A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs has been seized along with a number of phones, cash, suspected drugs supply paraphernalia and a quantity of fireworks. The items will now be taken away for further forensic examination.”

DI Phelan added: “Our enquiries remain ongoing and this morning’s search is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

"We would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.