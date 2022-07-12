Man (28) arrested in Omagh over hoax bomb incidents released on bail

A 28-year-old man who was arrested by police in Omagh on suspicion of causing a bomb hoax has been released on bail.

The PSNI said the man was arrested as part of an investigation into a series of hoax incidents between December 8, 2021 and July 11, 2022.

They said the man has been arrested on suspicion of communicating false information causing a bomb hoax, wasting police time and improper use of public communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another.

The PSNI said the man has now been released on bail pending further enquiries.