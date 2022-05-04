Man (28) arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car struck two PSNI officers in Londonderry

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for multiple offences including attempted murder after two PSNI officers were struck by a car in Londonderry on Monday.

One officer suffered a number of injuries after being carried around 30 metres on the bonnet of a car.

Another officer was also injured in the reckless rampage in the Skeoge Link Road area of the city.

In a statement, the PSNI said the man is currently in custody and is being held on offences including assault on police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

"Police continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone who captured the incident on their dash cam, or mobile phone to get in touch,” a spokesperson added.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 692 of 02/05/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”

On Tuesday, Derry City and Strabane Superintendent Marty Reid, described it as a “horrific” incident, which has left both officers “really badly shaken”.

Read more Police officer injured after being carried 30 metres on car bonnet in reckless Londonderry incident

“They were working to keep people safe and ended up being subjected to a terrifying ordeal,” he added.

“This reckless act could have had devastating consequences, and we are thankful we are not dealing with more serious injuries, or worse.

“We've been in contact with both officers, one of whom has been able to return to work today, to ensure they receive all the support they need as they recover and deal with what happened to them.

"Our officers work hard every day to keep people safe and protect the communities they serve, and incidents such as this are unacceptable and should be condemned by all."