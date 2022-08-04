Man (28) arrested over Derry teenager’s death released unconditionally

A 28-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of a Londonderry teenager has been released unconditionally.

The man was arrested on Wednesday by detectives investigating the death of 18-year-old Caoimhin Cassidy from the Creggan area of the city on June 1, 2019.

A PSNI statement on Thursday said the investigation is continuing and urged anyone with information to come forward.

The teenager’s body had been discovered in a burning car in the city three years ago after emergency services responded to a report of a Red Mazda on fire on the Fairview Road in Galliagh.

A post mortem examination had determined Mr Cassidy was not seriously injured as a result of a crash, and was most likely still alive when the blaze started.

The Derry teen died in a burning car.

Last month, another 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and was later released unconditionally.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Michael Winters is leading enquiries into Caoimhin’s death.

Speaking on Wednesday, he said: “It is three years since Caoimhin died, and our investigation into what happened continues.

"We believe Caoimhin was not travelling alone in the red Mazda, that other people were with him. On that basis, we believe there are people within the community who can help us with our investigation. I want to make a direct appeal to anyone who has information to do the right thing and tell us what you know."

The number to call detectives on is 101, quoting reference number 316 of June 1, 2019.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.