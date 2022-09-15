Man (28) charged with attempted murder after victim stabbed in head, neck and stomach in Co Antrim

A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Ballymena in the early hours of Wednesday.

Shortly after 4am a man forced his way into the front door of a house in the Grove Road area of the town, and stabbed a male occupant multiple times causing serious injuries to his head, neck and abdomen.

The injured man was taken to hospital following the incident where he remains in a serious condition.

A short time later, officers arrested a 28-year-old man at a house in Cullybackey on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday. As is normal procedure the charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.