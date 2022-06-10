Man (28) charged with computer misuse and breach of sexual offences prevention order
Garrett Hargan
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a number of computer misuse offences and a breach of a sexual offences prevention order by detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch.
The man is also accused of a number of other connected offences, police have said.
He is expected to appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Friday.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.