Man (28) released following arrest under Terrorism Act after vehicle hijacking and Derry security alert

Waterside police station in Londonderry, Northern Ireland where a car containing a suspect device was parked outside the gates (Liam McBurney/PA)

A 28-year-old man has been released following his arrest under the Terrorism Act after an incident involving a vehicle hijacking and security alert in Londonderry.

The incident happened in the Waterside area of the city on Sunday November 20.

The suspect was taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station on Sunday for questioning after being arrested in the Claudy area on suspicion of kidnapping and possession of a firearm.

He has since been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said it is understood a man was threatened with a firearm and taken from premises on Main Street by two masked men on November 10.

It comes after a viable device was left in a hijacked vehicle outside a police station in Derry last month.

During the incident a delivery driver was hijacked by three masked men and made to drive his car to the station, where it was abandoned.

It sparked a major security alert which led to some children not being able to get to school on Monday, November 21.

Police initially said the suspicious object left in the car was an elaborate hoax but later confirmed that it was a viable explosive device.

The PSNI are investigating a possible link that the dissident group Arm na Poblachta was responsible.