Man (29) arrested and three canines placed into care after dog found partially buried alive

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty following a report of a dog that was found injured and partially buried in Derry on Wednesday.

The PSNI’s Inspector Kyle Rowntree said: "On Thursday 16th March, officers also conducted a search under warrant at a property in the Carnhill area. Three dogs were removed and placed into the appropriate care for their wellbeing.

"Enquiries are continuing and police would like to thank the local community for their assistance in relation to this investigation.”

An incident at Ballyarnett Country Park was reported to police at around 5.00pm on March 15, with a member of the public indicating the dog was located approximately 10 feet away from a pathway leading to Cornshell Fields.

The member of the public took the dog to a veterinary practice for treatment. However, the dog was later put down.

Derry-based pet charity Pet FBI Rescue said the dog had been repeatedly beaten with rocks and had further rocks placed on top of it.

"She sustained brain damage, broken ribs and a collapsed lung to name a few of the horrific injuries inflicted,” they said.

“This soul’s suffering was ended [on Thursday] and she was humanely put to sleep when the vet team determined she was too far gone and she passed away in the arms of our volunteer."

Inspector Rowntree added: "A man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty offences and is currently in police custody.

“Enquiries are continuing and we continue to appeal for information in relation to this investigation. Anyone who can help with the investigation should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1530 15/03/23. You can submit a report online to us via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

It comes after animal rescue centres warned earlier this year that they were ‘afraid to lift the phone’ due to a surge in pets being abandoned.

USPCA chief operating officer Colleen Tinnelly warned that the number of animals being rehomed looked set to increase against the backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis.

“We are definitely seeing a rise in the number of animals being abandoned, this is one of the busiest years we have had,” she said.

“We are concerned that the number of animals coming into us will increase further as the cost-of-living crisis gets worse and more people struggle to afford to look after their pets.”