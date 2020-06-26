Man (29) arrested by police investigating Donegall Quay stabbing

Police at the scene of an attempted murder in the Donegall Quay area of Belfast on June 26th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating an incident on Donegall Quay in Belfast in which a man was stabbed in the neck.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an article with blade or point in a public place and is currently assisting with police enquiries.

The man who was attacked remains in a critical condition in hospital after emergency services descended on the scene at Donegall Quay close to the Big Fish at around 9.30pm on Thursday.

Detective Sergeant Will Arnott said: "We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist our investigation to contact detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 2243 25/06/20."

The area remained under investigation on Friday morning.

A report can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”.