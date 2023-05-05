Man (29) arrested following armed robbery at Co Down business

A 29-year old man has been arrested following a report of armed robbery of a business in Co Down.

The incident occurred on the Saintfield Road in Carryduff on Friday afternoon after a man entered the premises with a knife and demanded money from staff.

He left the scene towards Purdysburn and was later detained by officers who arrested him on suspicion of robbery.

The 29-year-old remains in custody assisting with enquiries.

The PSNI has said they are appealing for information following the ordeal. A spokesperson said: “Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone with information that can assist us or who may have captured dashcam footage contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1021 05/0523.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.”