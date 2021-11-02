Man (29) arrested in connection with east Belfast stabbing incident

A 29-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing incident in east Belfast on Sunday.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Police said he remains in custody and is assisting detectives with their enquiries.

Read more Man stabbed in the back in east Belfast

They added that a 45-year-old woman arrested on Sunday 31 October on suspicion of withholding information has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

It follows a stabbing which left a man hospitalised.

The victim was stabbed in the back during the incident on the Belmont Road at around 5.30pm.

It is not believed the injuries of the victim are life-threatening.